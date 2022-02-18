Positive Covid cases in Jersey to no longer receive tracing calls

People in Jersey who test positive for coronavirus will no longer be routinely called by the Covid Safe team after their positive result.

The change comes into effect from today, following the de-escalation of Covid restrictions announced last month.

Islanders are reminded that isolation is mandatory in Jersey following a positive PCR test.

Vulnerable islanders or those who work in critical workforces may still receive a call from the Covid Safe team.

Islanders can leave their isolation earlier than 10 days if:

they are symptom free (aside from a cough, loss of taste/smell, or fatigue)

have two negative LFT results, at least 24 hours apart (fully vaccinated Islanders and under 12s can test from day 5 onwards, non-fully vaccinated Islanders can test from day 7 onwards)

the two negative LFT results have been submitted on gov.je using the unique code provided when registering for home LFT testing.

The Coronavirus Helpline is still running to give support to islanders, who can also request a call from the Covid Safe team following a positive test.

Those who test positive for Covid should still notify anyone they have been in contact with for the last three days and advise them to start 10 days of lateral flow tests.

Positive cases can also notify close contacts through the Jersey Covid Alert app.

The Covid Safe team will continue visiting businesses and high-risk settings to give guidance on ventilation, sanitation, business continuity and risk assessments.