Vulnerable residents concerned as Covid restrictions lift in Guernsey

Video report by Serena Sandhu

Vulnerable residents in Guernsey have expressed their concerns as the island became the first in the British Isles to lift Covid restrictions completely.

With islanders no longer needing to legally self-isolate if they test positive for Covid and border restrictions scrapped, it has sparked fears vulnerable islanders might not be safe.

Caroline Treharne has a rare blood cancer and a weakened immune system and has spent months shielding with just her cat for company. She said: "When you are living with cancer you want to make the best of every day and Covid has put a stop to that." She has had four Covid jabs but they are not as effective in blood cancer patients, which has left Caroline more vulnerable and isolated. She is now anxious after all Covid laws were lifted yesterday.

She added: "So restrictions have all been lifted but we are still vulnerable, if not more vulnerable, because we don't know if people are walking around with Covid. Will people still do their lateral flows and do they know they have got it? I think it is concerning."

Teaching unions are also worried about the rate of infections in schools. Victoria Wallace is working overtime to help cover staff sickness.

She said: "It has been incredibly challenging, it's been the hardest years that any of us have ever known.

"From day to day we've not known what was coming. We have had massive amounts of staff absence to deal with as well as student absence, and trying to help those students catch up.

"It has been a long hard slog, and unfortunately for us we don't feel like this is a hallelujah day, we still feel like there's a lot of work to be done."