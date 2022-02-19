Furniture sold from former Jersey hotel raises important funds for Les Amis

A Jersey charity has been auctioning off furniture and other items from the St Helier hotel it is converting into a new specialist care facility. Les Amis is renovating the former Hampshire Hotel into long-term residential accommodation for adults with learning disabilities in Jersey.

Head of Support Services, Jason Loveless, said: "Today [19 February] was about getting rid of the last equipment that we have at the Hampshire Hotel."

"I have spent the last two months making sure our residents have everything they need and donating a lot to Mencap and the Women's Refuge and other charities."

Islanders were able to get their hands on unneeded furniture from the former Hampshire Hotel. Credit: ITV Channel TV

"I have also sold quite a lot to the hospitality industry, so we've made some money as well."

Another reason why the charity wanted to auction off the remaining furniture was to prevent unnecessary landfill.

Jason added: "It's been busy, we were due to start at 10am but people started arriving at 9.30am. Our new facility is going to cost £10.5m to build - we have raised about £7m so we've got quite a way to go yet so every little bit of money helps."

Islanders were able to buy bedding, china and other furniture previously used in the Hampshire Hotel. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The purchase of the hotel went through on 17 December 2021.