Storm causes havoc for Channel Islands wildlife

An animal charity in Guernsey says the high winds and rough seas have caused havoc for animals across the Channel Islands.

Steve Byrne from the GSPCA says many are struggling to find food or shelter and some have been seriously injured.

Oil on the sea bed has surfaced due to the storms and a number of puffins guillemots and other sea birds are having to be treated.

So far dozens of animals have been affected and the GSCPA expect that number to rise over the coming days.

Anyone who finds an injured animals is being urged to contact the GSCPA and not to put themselves at risk trying to help the animal.

