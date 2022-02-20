Storm forces EasyJet flight to abort landing at Jersey Airport

Play video

Video courtesy of Harvey Crane

Video shared with ITV News shows the moment an EasyJet flight was forced to abort landing at Jersey Airport due to stormy weather.

EZY2311 from Luton attempted to land at 5.45pm today (20 February), but had to take off again while on final approach.

The jet then circled, before landing safely at 6.16pm - one hour later than scheduled.

The airline said in a statement: "EasyJet confirm that, due to strong winds at Jersey airport, the captain of flight EZY2311 on arrival from London Luton today performed a routine go around in line with procedures, before landing safely into Jersey.

"easyJet's pilots are highly trained to perform this routine procedure and manage all weather conditions, and at no point was the safety of customers or crew on board compromised.

"Once the aircraft was on stand in Jersey, all passengers disembarked as normal. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority."

It came as British Airways took the decision to cancel all flights to and from Jersey due to windy conditions on both sides of the Channel.

Meanwhile, an Aurigny flight from Guernsey to Manchester had to make a 'precautionary landing' at Liverpool Airport this evening (20 February).

The airline posted a statement on its Facebook page, apologising to passengers - adding that its engineering team would be inspecting the aircraft as soon as possible tomorrow (21 February).

How has the weather affected your travel plans? Email channelnews@itv.com