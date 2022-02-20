Woman attacked by German Shepherd in Guernsey

Police in Guernsey are appealing for information after a woman was attacked by a German Shepherd.

The dog jumped up and bit the woman on the chest when she was walking along Saumerez Road (near the Brook Lane junction) in St Martin around 6:30am on Thursday 17 February. Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the attack or know who the owner of the dog is. The man was walking the dog on two chains and is thought to be in his 60s - he was wearing a grey a high vis jacket.

If you have any information about the incident please contact PC 18 Russell Winslade on 01482 222222 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.