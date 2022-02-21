Care homes in Jersey to stop getting free PPE from government

Care homes in Jersey will stop getting free PPE from the government next month, sparking calls from care providers to reverse the decision.

An email sent by the Government of Jersey, and seen by ITV Channel TV, reveals plans to withdraw free protective equipment to non-government services from 31 March 2022.

Services will not be able to request PPE and will lose access to the PPE Portal.

The decision comes as the government says the island is "learning to live with Covid-19 long-term".

