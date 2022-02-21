Guernsey supports Fairtrade Fortnight

Events are taking place in Guernsey to encourage more children to think about the experiences of farmers in communities Fairtrade works with around the world.

Fairtrade Fortnight runs from 21 February to 6 March this year.

Events in Guernsey include:

Sat 26 Feb, 8.45am-10am - Big Fairtrade Breakfast at Les Cotils.

Sat 26 Feb, 10am-12pm - Climate-themed children's activity morning at Guille-Allès Library.

Sat 5 March, from 7pm - Fairtrade Quiz at St Martin's Community Centre.

Children are also being asked to design a reusable hot drinks cup, which will be sold at future Fairtrade events in Guernsey. The deadline is 11 March.

Fairtrade focuses on ensuring farmers in low income countries can have better working conditions and a fairer deal.

Hannah Davis, Secretary of the Fairtrade Guernsey Steering Group, said: "This is an important Fairtrade Fortnight for us after we had to move everything online last year.

"We had a great response to our virtual events, but you can't beat getting out into the community and engaging with people face-to-face on important issues like the climate crisis.

"Because this really does concern all of us. Ensuring that the farmers and workers who grow our food are paid a fair price is not only the right thing to do. If they don't have the money to adapt their farming to new climate realities, then future supply of some of our best loved imports, such as coffee, cocoa and bananas, will be under serious threat.”