Have your say on the future of Jersey Post

Jersey Post has started sending out household questionnaires to help shape the service's future.

From Monday 21 February islanders will receive the annual customer survey by post and are asked to share their views on the postal service over the past 12 months.

The survey takes around 10 minutes to complete and can also be filled out online.

It closes on Friday 11 March and anyone who takes part can choose to be entered into a prize draw.

There will be a follow-up telephone survey with 450 businesses and households asked for a more in-depth insight into their postal habits, consumer and business needs and future priorities.

Jersey Post’s Chief Executive Tim Brown said: "The findings of both pieces of work will be invaluable in helping benchmark our ongoing performance and highlighting where our priorities should be to develop a leading postal service that meets future needs."

Figures show the changing trends when sending and receiving post. Credit: Jersey Post

Figures show that postal trends have changed with the Universal Postal Union reporting a 16% drop in letters during the first three months of the pandemic.

In contrast there has been a 30% growth year on year in packets and parcels.