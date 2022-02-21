Play video

Watch our short video to find out more about the ITV News Traineeship

Are you interested in journalism? Applications are now open for the ITV News Traineeship.

We are looking for 12 talented journalists to join our teams across the British Isles - including one right here in the Channel Islands!

The nine-month programme starts on Monday 3 October 2022 and we are particularly interested in people who have committed themselves to a career in journalism, either through their writing, work experience or career to date, as well as people with an interest in journalism who are looking for a career change.

We are keen to receive applications from those who are from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds, disabled people and those from lower socio economic groups as we recognise that individuals from these groups are currently underrepresented in our industry.

Becky Lancashire speaks to ITV Channel's 2021 Trainee Josh Wilde about applying for the scheme

Successful candidates will receive a salary of £24,839 per annum (£26,660 in London) and five weeks paid annual leave pro-rata during the scheme, plus public holidays.

For more information about the scheme and how to apply, visit the ITV Jobs website. Applications close at 23:59 on Sunday 13 March 2022.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to a one-day online assessment centre between 10-12 May 2022.

Please note that our trainees for ITV Granada in Media City, Manchester and ITV Yorkshire in Leeds will be limited to applications from candidates who declare a disability as we recognise the underrepresentation of disabled people working in News and are committed to readdressing this issue.