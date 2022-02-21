More than 30 Jersey tenants saved from eviction

Jersey residents who were given eviction notices on Christmas Eve will no longer have to leave their homes.

All 33 occupants of Spencer Close in St Saviour had been told the flats were going to be sold and that they would have to move within three months.

However, Andium Homes have now made an offer to buy Spencer Close and Spencer Lodge, meaning the tenants are able to stay.

Andium Homes Chief Executive, Ian Gallichan, said: “When the news broke about the residents at Spencer Close and Spencer Lodge being given 3 months’ notice just before Christmas, Andium agreed to step in to see whether we could buy the entire building and save the tenants from losing their homes.

"We have been in discussions with Columbia Estates, who represent the owner, since late January and I am delighted that on Friday afternoon we were able to tell residents that our formal offer to buy the buildings has been accepted and that their tenure of their homes is secure. There is still some legal work to do but all being well we expect to complete the purchase in March.”

Former Housing Minister, Senator Sam Mézec added: “I am delighted that Andium has been able to step in and provide security for the residents of Spencer Close after they were issued notice on Christmas Eve that they were going to lose their homes.

"This shows the positive role that our publicly-owned affordable housing provider can play in raising housing standards and providing greater affordability and security to tenants."