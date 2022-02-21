Technical problem forces Aurigny flight to make emergency landing

An Aurigny plane has been forced to make an emergency landing due to a technical problem.

The flight from Guernsey to Manchester had to be diverted to Liverpool last night (20 February) after the crew discovered something was wrong.

The airline has apologised to passengers and will be inspecting the plane today (21 February).

A spokesperson said: “Aurigny confirms that flight GR678 from Guernsey to Manchester made a precautionary landing at Liverpool Airport this evening (20 February 2022) the aircraft landed without issue and our customers are being assisted by our Ground Handling Agent.

“Our engineering team will inspect the aircraft as soon as possible.

“The safety of our customers and crew are our top priority. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and appologise for the disruption to their travel plans."