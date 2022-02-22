British Airways cancels Jersey flights due to global systems failure

There has been more travel disruption for passengers after British Airways cancelled flights to and from Jersey today (22 February) due to a global systems failure.

It comes days after storms caused huge disruption for passengers, with many flights cancelled or delayed.

Jersey Airport confirmed two flights to and from London Heathrow have been cancelled.

The affected flights are BA2774 from Heathrow to Jersey at 17:00 on Tuesday 22 February and the subsequent return 17:55 service BA2775.

All other operations from Jersey Airport are due to run as normal, including the lunchtime and evening Heathrow flights.

ITV News understands the airline's systems should be back up and running later today.

In a statement British Airways said: "We experienced some system issues this morning which had an impact on the smooth running of our operation.

"We have back-up plans in place so we can continue to support our customers and we are getting the majority of our flights away as planned."

In a separate issue Jersey Post warned customers of delivery delays after the mail boat was disrupted by the weather.