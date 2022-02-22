Calls for seasonal farm workers to get better access to healthcare

There are calls for seasonal farm workers in Jersey to get better access to healthcare.

Currently, farm workers pay social security but do not get access to free healthcare for the first six months of their nine month permits.

This is the case even if they have worked in Jersey previously for that amount of time.

A point which has been branded "immoral" by the Jersey Royal Company director, Mike Renouard.

Public hearings have been held by the Economic and International Affairs Scrutiny Panel with the Minister for Home Affairs, Jersey Farmers' Union and the Jersey Royal Company, as part of a review into the agriculture industry's seasonal workers.

During the meetings a variety of issues were discussed, including the flexibility of the nine-month work permits.

There have also been calls to introduce a 12 month work permit instead.

Questions were also raised as to why workers must pay £115 for a new permit each time they come back to Jersey even if they have only left for three months.

Chair of the Economic and International Affairs Panel, Deputy David Johnson, said: "We thank the Minister and Officers, Jersey Farmers' Union and the Jersey Royal Company for sharing their views on the current rules of employment and how these affect seasonal agricultural workers living in, and travelling to and from, Jersey.

"Now that the Panel has met with key stakeholders, we can begin assessing the key issues that have arisen to determine whether there is scope for an adjustment of the current rules which apply to seasonal workers in the industry."

The Panel's findings and recommendations are due to be released at the end of March 2022.