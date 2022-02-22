East Arm parking reopens in Guernsey

Parking on the East Arm in Guernsey will reopen today (Wednesday 23 February) after being closed for most of the pandemic.

The area had been used as a Covid-19 testing site, meaning people had not been able to park there.

The border testing has now been removed on the island and so long-term parking there can reopen.

Parking on the North Beach, which was changed from three hour parking to 10 hours whilst the East Arm was closed, will go back to being three hour spaces.

Richard Evans, Programme Director, Covid 19 Response, said: "With the decision to end border testing, the focus has turned to the welcome news that some arrangements can return to those that existed pre-pandemic.

"In the case of the East Arm, the States of Guernsey can return approximately 120 long-term parking spaces from Wednesday 23rd February, which will be positive news for many people working in Town.

"The testing tent will however remain in place for the time being as a contingency measure.

"In addition, the balance of long- and short-term parking at North Beach can be returned to normal which will be of benefit to retail and hospitality sectors."