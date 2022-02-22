Islanders invited to share views on Alderney runway extension plans

Islanders are being invited to share their views on the potential extension of Alderney Airport's runway.

A public drop-in session will be held on Tuesday 8 March where experts from Guernsey will discuss their plans with residents.

Extending the runway would allow larger planes to land in the island but there have been concerns around the viability of the project, as well as its cost.

Developments that are currently being considered include:

Full rehabilitation of the 877m-long asphalt runway and widening it to 23m

Work to allow larger aircraft to land

A longer runway taking it to around 1,050m with a small extension to the west

Improvements to the terminal building, fire station and airport security

Improving drainage and centre-strip lighting

The project team led by Guernsey Ports is looking at the feasibility of these works.

Bill Abel, Chairman of Alderney's Policy & Finance Committee, said: "The issue of our air connectivity is extremely important to the whole Alderney community and above all we must future-proof our airport so that the Island can thrive and prosper as an integral part of the Bailiwick. In addition, many elements of the Island Plan recently agreed and now being put into action are reliant on resilient air connectivity.

"We are aware that a number of options have been considered by the project team and I am sure the community will appreciate the opportunity to understand and discuss what the future could be in this respect."

The views of islanders will be taken into account by Guernsey's States' Trading Supervisory Board when it makes a recommendation to the Policy & Resources Committee with a business case.

Ross Coppolo, the senior responsible officer for the project, added: "We want to be able to explain the work that has been carried out to date and the options that we have been looking at. However, we also want to hear from islanders as well, and that could help to inform the recommendations the STSB will put forward."

The session will be held in the Island Hall between 1pm and 7pm on Tuesday 8 March.