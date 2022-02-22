Jersey-born teenager Luke Harris scores three goals in just 11 minutes

Jersey-born footballer Luke Harris scored three goals in just 11 minutes as his Fulham under-23s side thrashed Newcastle United's youngsters 6-1 on Monday night.

The 16-year-old now has ten goals in 18 games for the Cottagers' academy - helping to put their under-23s team 20 points clear at the top of Premier League 2 Division 2.

After netting twice inside the first three minutes, Luke completed his hat-trick before the quarter-hour mark after finishing neatly from a corner.

Fulham will be promoted to Division 1 should they beat Aston Villa on Friday.

Luke has also received international recognition, captaining the Welsh under-17s team during their European qualifiers.

The attacking midfielder was shortlisted for the Rising Star award in the recent Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards and models his game on former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard.