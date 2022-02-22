Jersey Swimarathon opens to all in its 50th anniversary year
Jersey's largest sporting fundraiser is giving people the chance to take part, even if they do not have a team.
In the 50th anniversary year of the first Jersey Lions Sponsored Swim, the Swimarathon will run open sessions for islanders of any age and ability to join in.
The event takes place between Wednesday 9 and Sunday 13 March 2022.
Two sessions at 10am and 11am on the first day will be open to all, but swimmers have to register ahead of time by emailing administrator@lionsswimarathon.org
More than 400 teams are already signed up and all money raised will go towards the new Community Hub at Maison des Landes.
Since 1972, the Jersey Lions Swimarathon has raised more than £3.5 million.