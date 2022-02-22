Jersey Swimarathon opens to all in its 50th anniversary year

Jersey's largest sporting fundraiser is giving people the chance to take part, even if they do not have a team.

In the 50th anniversary year of the first Jersey Lions Sponsored Swim, the Swimarathon will run open sessions for islanders of any age and ability to join in.

The event takes place between Wednesday 9 and Sunday 13 March 2022.

Two sessions at 10am and 11am on the first day will be open to all, but swimmers have to register ahead of time by emailing administrator@lionsswimarathon.org

More than 400 teams are already signed up and all money raised will go towards the new Community Hub at Maison des Landes.

We know that there are many people who would be keen to be involved but either don’t have a team or don’t want to commit to swimming for 55 minutes ... Whether they swim one length or one hundred, it doesn’t matter. We just want as many people as possible to be able to celebrate the 50th Swimarathon. Steve Taylor. Lions Club organising committee chairman

Since 1972, the Jersey Lions Swimarathon has raised more than £3.5 million.