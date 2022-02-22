Jersey to offer fourth Covid vaccine to older and vulnerable islanders

Play video

Deputy Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health, speaks to ITV Channel presenter Emma Baker about the Covid vaccine roll-out

Jersey will offer a fourth Covid jab to over-75s, everyone in care homes and those who are immuno-compromised, over the age of 12.

Deputy Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health, said: "We will be following the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) recommendations in relation to the booster for those groups of people.

"The reason for this is they would've received their last dose of Covid vaccine some six months ago. The vaccine protection starts to wane with time as we know and that waning is more rapid in the elderly and in those who are compromised."

The government has also said it is considering whether to follow the UK's lead and offer the vaccine to all children over five.