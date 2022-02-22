Man who nearly lost his leg in Jersey speedboat incident wins civil case

A man who nearly lost his leg when a speedboat crashed into the jet ski he was on has won a civil case.

Lawyer Giles Corbin suffered life changing injuries in the collision.

Jersey's Royal Court found the jet ski's driver Tyson Flath 40% responsible and the speedboat's pilot Michal Dorynek 60% responsible for the crash in St Brelades Bay in 2017.

The court ruling reads: "In our judgment, the collision would not have occurred if either Mr Dorynek or Mr Flath had kept a proper lookout. This was also the view of Ms Abbott in her report.

"It is noteworthy that Ms Allen was able to see the Jet Ski for at least 15 to 30 seconds before the collision which gave ample time for either vessel to take avoiding action."

Michael Dorynek was fined £5,000 in 2019 after pleading guilty to operating a ship in territorial waters in a manner that is dangerous to other people.