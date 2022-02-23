Bird flu cases confirmed in Jersey

Two Common Buzzards have tested positive for bird flu in Jersey.

They were confirmed to have the virus after they died earlier this month (around 8 or 9 February).

Chief Veterinary officer Alistair Breed said: "Whilst it is very disappointing that the avian flu virus has been identified in Jersey, it is not entirely surprising given the recent outbreaks in the UK and France.

"It is now even more important that bird keepers follow good biosecurity principles to prevent contact with wild birds, and house their birds if possible."

Poultry keepers are now being encouraged to register their flocks with the Government of Jersey to ensure they receive updates on bird flu when cases are confirmed.