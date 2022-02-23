Chronic shortage of carers leaves Jersey man stuck in hospital for weeks

Play video

The daughter of a paraplegic man is calling on Jersey's government to take immediate action as her father is stuck in hospital because of a shortage of carers on the island.

Despite his disabilities John Le Quesne had always managed to live independently with the help of carers and various aids around his flat.

However, chronic staff shortages in the care sector meant he had to go into hospital a couple of weeks ago, which is where he is likely to stay until a place can be found in a nursing home. His daughter, Sasha Baker, said: "There is just not enough staff and support for both the social workers and the care providers to deliver the package that our vulnerable islanders need and that's what needs to change.

"Something must be done to take care of our ever-growing ageing population.

"There's no situation whereby my dad is the only one in the island in this position and that's quite frightening."

Sasha explained all the care providers, care staff and hospital staff who have helped her father have been "very supportive" and that they are not the issue.

She added: "He's bearing up as best he can however it's fair to say that his mental health is definitely deteriorating the longer he stays in hospital where he's not needed to be.

"And also with the fact there's no end goal in sight of him getting what he needs which is for him to be back in his home environment."

The Government of Jersey was asked about John and the Health Minister Richard Renouf said there is a "chronic lack of carers" worldwide but there is "no quick fix" to the problem.