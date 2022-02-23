Carbon dioxide detectors installed at Jersey schools to prevent Covid

Hundreds of carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors are being installed at Jersey schools to keep track of ventilation and reduce the spread of Covid-19.

More than 200 have been delivered so far.

CO2 is released when we exhale, so the devices can detect how well ventilated a room is.

It is hoped they will allow schools to limit the spread of the virus by ensuring areas are properly ventilated.

A Government of Jersey spokesperson said: "The schools management teams are taking a proportionate risk management approach with the use of the CO2 monitors in identifying areas of poor ventilation.

"If levels cannot be improved by following the ventilation guidance then air filtration units will be made available.

"The use of air filtration units will be continually reviewed alongside the existing ventilation capability in individual classrooms or learning areas, in line with the latest public health guidance."

100 air filters will also be delivered to the island.