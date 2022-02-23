Funeral costs rise in Jersey by £500 in five years

The average funeral in Jersey now costs £500 more than it would five years ago.

The increase has been put down to the rising cost of living on the island.

The Jersey Consumer Council says a basic funeral has now reached more than £2,700, with two of the island's three funeral directors increasing their prices in line with inflation.

Pitcher & Le Quesne is the only funeral directors in Jersey to have reduced the overall cost.

Executive Officer Tina Langdon said: "The cost of everything is going up so the funeral directors obviously will need to increase prices in line with whatever costs they have as well.

"But it is the consumer that ends up paying for it. The funeral directors that we have spoken to on the island are all very experienced, very caring and supportive of the grieving families and they know where you need to go, are there to support you, they will help with any invoicing that needs to be done.

"They also can advise if you are eligible for the government's death grant which stands at just over £900."

Meanwhile, the average cost of a funeral in Guernsey is now £2,300, according to figures supplied by two of the island's five funeral directors.