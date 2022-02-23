Guernsey businessman prepared to fight Russian soldiers on streets of Ukraine

Play video

ITV Channel's Jonathan Wills speaks to Guernsey businessman Colin Wood in Ukraine

A Guernsey businessman, who now lives in Ukraine, says he is willing to fight Russian soldiers if they invade his city.

Colin Wood moved to Odessa last summer and says there is no chance of him and his Ukrainian wife getting a visa to leave the country as the embassy in Kyiv is closed.

Ukraine has now declared a state of emergency as intelligence points to a full-scale Russian invasion imminently.

Colin says the people in his city have been told they can carry guns so they are ready to fight immediately, something he is very willing to do in order to protect his family.

Speaking to ITV Channel TV, Colin said: "If the Russians decide to take the whole of Ukraine, they will come into Odessa as Odessa is a massive seaport. Our entire life is here, all our money is tied up in our house, my wife's family are here and we simply cannot walk away.

"If it looks like the Russians are coming, we would be able to run to Moldova and then onto Europe from there if we really had to."

Countries around the world have already started imposing sanctions on Russia, including freezing the assets of Russian oligarchs with close personal ties to President Vladimir Putin.