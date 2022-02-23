Guernsey domestic abuse cases at worryingly high level, says survey

Domestic abuse in Guernsey has reached a worryingly high level, according to a new survey.

In the past two years, more than 100 people have gone to Citizens Advice Guernsey for help.

The organisation adds that domestic abuse is costing the island £31m a year, with repeat offenders responsible for 43% of all cases reported.

Deputy CEO Annie Ashmead said: "Sadly, many clients come to us seeking help. It is difficult to be certain whether the pandemic has resulted in higher incidence of domestic abuse here in Guernsey, but it is worth noting that calls in the UK to the National Domestic Abuse Hotline rose by 65% between April and June 2020.

"What we can see clearly is that the two lockdowns suppressed the reporting of cases to Citizens Advice Guernsey, resulting in two distinct peaks in thee data after the island opened up again."

Where to get help: