Guernsey exhibition showcases world's best wildlife photographers

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Kate Prout

A new exhibition has opened in Guernsey, showcasing the work of the best wildlife photographers in the world.

The pictures at Guernsey Museum are on loan from the Natural History Museum in London until 20 March.

Guernsey Museum says: "This world-renowned exhibition features exceptional images which capture fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breathtaking diversity of the natural world.

"Launching in 1965 and attracting 361 entries, today the competition receives over 49,000 entries from all over the world, highlighting its enduring appeal."

The exhibition also includes entries from 50 local photographers, giving a unique insight into the birds and insects which inhabit the Bailiwick of Guernsey.

Chris Bale, who has been photographing birds on the island for 12 years, said: "So much of what I do is watching the birds to find out where they land and their behaviour. It relies on having good eyes."