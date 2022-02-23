Guernsey residents are being asked to nominate iconic women of the future ahead of International Women's Day.

Women in Public Life is searching for women or girls under 30 who have "thepotential to make a positive difference to public life in the Bailiwick and beyond".

This does not have to be in politics but can also be in the public service, business, arts, science, sport, voluntary sector or a campaigner.

Everyone who is nominated will be placed on a map, represented by a pin.

When people click on the map there will be more information revealed about why they have been nominated as a woman of the future.

A similar map was also created last year representing iconic international women that had been nominated by Guernsey residents from 50 different countries.

Women in Public Life committee member Linda Rolf said: "We were bowled over by the wayislanders came together last year to celebrate the international diversity of Guernsey andthe achievements of women in public life.

"As Women in Public Life, we’d like to see more women of all ages and all backgroundsstand for public office in Guernsey because balanced teams make better decisions.

"So this year we’re putting the spotlight on younger women to celebrate both what theyhave already achieved and their potential to be Guernsey’s iconic women of the future."

The deadline is Sunday 6 March at 5pm. To get involved and nominate somebody go to www.womeninpubliclife.gg.