Jersey children waiting double recommended time for speech and language therapy

Children in Jersey are waiting over double the recommended time for an assessment for speech and language therapy.

On average, they are waiting 34 weeks, when they should only be waiting 13.

The government's Children's Speech & Language Therapy Team work with children, from birth to the age of 18 years, who have difficulties with communication, eating, drinking and swallowing.

They say on their website: "We endeavour to see children referred to our team for an assessment of their speech, language and communication within 12 weeks of receipt of referral."

There are currently 166 children on the waitlist for an initial assessment appointment.