Jersey cyclist in Southampton Hospital after Storm Eunice bike crash

A cyclist has been flown to Southampton Hospital with serious head injuries after crashing her bike during Storm Eunice.

She was riding along Victoria Avenue in St Helier when she collided with another cyclist on Thursday evening (17 February).

Police said, at the time, waves were crashing over the sea wall and onto the cycle track due to the force of the storm.

The woman, aged in her 50s, is now in a stable condition at Southampton Hospital, while the other cyclist is recovering from minor injuries which were treated at the scene.

Anyone who may have seen what happened is asked to call the police on 01534 612612, quoting M01123/2022.