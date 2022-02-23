Jersey Reds await outcome of Championship reform

Jersey Reds are awaiting the outcome of plans that could see a major shake-up of the Championship league.

Plans being considered would see a number of Premiership sides entering a second side know as the 'A' Teams. It would effectively turn the Championship into a hybrid of Premiership second-teams and aspirational Championship clubs.

However, for the Jersey Reds, who currently are unable to get promotion due to current ground requirements, any change to the current set up will raise concerns as to where they will fit into any new league formation.

One alternative could be a new Cup competition to run alongside the league that would provide greater competition for the Premiership squads.

If approved by the Rugby Football Union, the changes are expected to be introduced in the 2024-25 season.