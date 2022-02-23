Jersey to offer Covid jab to five to 11-year-olds

Jersey has announced all children aged between five and 11 will be offered two doses of the Covid vaccine this spring.

The move comes after the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation officially backed the vaccine rollout to youngsters in England a week ago.

Scientists said it was important to protect children from serious illness and hospitalisation ahead of another potential wave this year.

Low-dose vaccines will be administered at Fort Regent in St Helier, with a minimum 12-week gap between the first and second jab.

Deputy Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ivan Muscat, said: "Doctors and scientists have carefully considered the potential direct health impacts of vaccination, as well as potential impacts on the overall well-being, including education, in this age group.

"They concluded that the vaccine should be offered universally to children who are aged five to 11-years-old.

"I would like to reassure all parents and carers that the vaccine for children is very safe and effective. In the US, there have been over eight million doses given in five to 11-year-olds and no new safety concerns have been identified.

"I would also like to remind parents and carers that it is vital to keep up to date with other important childhood vaccinations."

Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Richard Renouf, added: "Our vaccination programme will work to offer all children of this age group the vaccine during April so parents can, if they want, take up the offer to increase protection against potential future waves of Covid-19."