Zambia's dairy industry gets boost from Jersey

More people are set to benefit from the Jersey cow as the island's renowned dairy programme expands to a fourth African country.

Zambia will follow Rwanda, Ethiopia and Malawi in using the breed to transform the lives of those living in poverty.

The programme was launched by Jersey Overseas Aid in collaboration with the Royal Jersey Horticultural & Agricultural Society in 2016.

Since then, it has helped transform milk yields for tens of thousands of farmers who would otherwise struggle to make a living.

In Rwanda, for example, a female Jersey cow is born every hour thanks to more than half a million straws of semen being sent to the country.

Minister for International Development, Carolyn Labey, said: "It is such a pleasure to see our beloved Jersey cow lift so many people out of poverty, and I'm delighted we will now begin this work in Zambia. The first project is now being finalised, and will likely reach 10,000 poor families."