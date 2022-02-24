Alderney reveals programme of events to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Alderney has drawn up a programme of events to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Events will take place from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June to celebrate the Queen becoming the first British monarch to reign for 70 years.They include a competition to find the best decorated houses and gardens, street parties and an afternoon picnic and party.

Sports clubs will also be competing for Jubilee trophies in a series of events and all of the island's restaurants will be serving Jubilee-themed Sunday lunches at the end of the bank holiday.

Alderney President William Tate said: "This is going to be a spectacular long weekend not least because there are so many enthusiastic and committed establishments in Alderney."