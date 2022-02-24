GROW in Guernsey receives donation which will help kit out new workshop

GROW in Guernsey has received a donation which will help to kit out its new workshop so they can continue to teach islander's occupational skills.

Guernsey Community Foundation donated £25,000 to help the charity's regeneration project.

The new workshop plans to include metal and paintwork training for people with learning disabilities as well as carpentry.

Mark Dunster, Chair of GROW, said: "We very much appreciate the support of the Guernsey Community Foundation.

"The grant will be used to fit-out the workshop with equipment and tools for the expanded tutoring opportunities.

"Our return to the Coutanchez site next Spring coincides with the introduction of a training programme where our Crew can gain the experience and skills which will equip them with the ability to move with confidence into employment in the commercial sector. Updated equipment and tools will facilitate this opportunity."

GROW needs a final £1million to complete the project having raised £2million so far.