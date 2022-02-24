Guernsey financial firms urged to check cyber security software amid Ukraine conflict
Financial services firms in Guernsey are being urged to check their cyber security software amid the conflict in Ukraine.
The Guernsey Financial Services Commission is asking businesses to make sure they have appropriate cyber security software in place, should there be an attack on their systems.
It is also asking them to update IT systems promptly.
Staff are being warned not to click or open unfamiliar links in emails or on websites to prevent a cyber attack.