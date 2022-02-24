Jersey government helping islanders with families in Ukraine

Jersey's government says it is working to reunite islanders with loved ones stuck in Ukraine.

The country is being invaded by Russian forces acting under direct orders of President Vladimir Putin.

Acting Chief Minister, Senator Lyndon Farnham, said: "The images we are seeing in Ukraine today are deeply disturbing and Jersey Ministers and officials are closely monitoring developments.

"We want to do all we can to help Ukrainian nationals who are living in Jersey, so we have tasked a small group of officers to support them directly. Officers have already been in touch with several families and any others who require advice or assistance can email externalrelations@gov.je where officers are waiting to respond with the relevant information.

"There is an existing immigration route to allow Ukrainian nationals who are immediate family members (spouses, children, dependent parents) of British nationals to come to Jersey."

Jersey is preparing to impose further sanctions on Russia in line with the UK, having already frozen the assets of five Russian banks and three billionaires with links to President Putin.