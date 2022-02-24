Jersey reveals plan to end all Covid restrictions

Politicians in Jersey have set out plans to lift all Covid restrictions.

Officials say they can only ease the rules because of the successful rollout of the vaccine in Jersey.

However, despite this, there are no plans to bring forward the date in which mandatory isolation will be removed.

What is changing?

The legal requirement for positive cases to isolate will end "before the end of March".

Free PCR and lateral flow testing will continue until "at least June 2022".

Case numbers will be published weekly, rather than daily, from the end of March.

Vulnerable islanders will receive letters about new antiviral treatments they may be eligible for should they catch Covid-19.

In addition, low-dose vaccines will start being offered to all children aged five to 11 from the spring.

The Government has also announced plans to spend more money improving the wellbeing of islanders who have struggled since restrictions were introduced in 2020.

This includes:

Providing more support to children aged five and under whose development has been negatively affected.

Improving access to dental care for primary school age children who have been stopped from seeing a dentist during the pandemic.

Providing targeted support to those most impacted by isolation and employment disruption.

Offering more support to people living with Long Covid by referring patients to a specialist doctors at the hospital.

Carrying out research to develop an insight into how islanders' mental health has been negatively impacted.

Engaging with islanders impacted by poor access to green space and nature during lockdown and offering voluntary scheme to improve access and infrastructure.

Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Richard Renouf, said: "It has been over two years since Jersey reported its first case of COVID-19. Over the past two years, the Government and Competent Authority Ministers have responded quickly to an unprecedented and continually evolving virus which posed a threat to our way of life, the health of Islanders, and the continuity of businesses and critical services.

"The strong position the Island is now in is due to the high uptake of vaccination, and the reduced risk posed by the current dominant variant, Omicron. Therefore, I am pleased to be publishing the COVID-19 Post-Emergency Strategy today as we continue to de-escalate measures in the Island and focus on recovery and future wellbeing. “There are a number COVID-19 recovery projects designed to tackle the harms caused by the pandemic. This will be the Government’s focus this year and in future years.

"As we exit the emergency phase, it is important that Islanders continue to follow guidance and precautions. I must remind Islanders that it is not the end of the pandemic. We know from the past that the virus evolves, and the Strategy is here to ensure we can quickly and proportionately respond if needed.

"Vaccination remains at the heart of our approach in living with COVID-19. By getting vaccinated, we will stand strong against COVID-19 and learn to live with it the best way we can."