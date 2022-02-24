Some businesses in Jersey given longer to repay over claimed money

Self-employed businesses in Jersey yet to agree their repayment plan for over claims of the payroll co funding scheme will have twice as long to make their payments.

Any repayment plans put in place from today will allow repayments over two years rather than one.

The Treasury Minister says “to ensure that repayments are not causing financial hardship for businesses, the maximum repayment period for self-employed claimants who do not already have an agreement in place, has been extended from 12 months to two years.”

Claimants already contacted prior to 23 February, have until 31 March 2022 to either repay their balance in full or agree a repayment plan.

Anyone wanting to request a repayment plan can contact the Co-Funded Payroll team on 01534 447615 or email payrollcofunding@gov.je.