Warning to Channel Islands finance industry amid Ukraine invasion

The regulators of the finance industry in the Channel Islands are warning companies they must abide by the sanctions imposed on Russian banks and individuals.

The Guernsey Financial Services Commission says banks must check whether their institutions have any accounts or relationships with those that have been sanctioned.

The UK, along Jersey and Guernsey, have frozen the assets of five Russian banks and three billionaires in response to the invasion of Ukraine by President Putin's army.

Finance companies are being told the Commission will be increasing their checks on firms, and are also asking that all investors are treated equally and proper checks are done before any decisions are made on whether to accept or reject investments.

Finance firms are also being reminded that al frozen assets must be reported to the commission.

Abel Lyall, Partner at legal firm Mourant in Guernsey, says the rise in sanctions poses particular compliance risks: "The Sanctions Law in Guernsey gives the Policy and Resources Committee the power to domestically enforce UN, EU and UK sanctions regimes, as well as the ability to impose independent sanction regimes as required.

"In practice Guernsey adopts the sanctions regimes as enforced by the UK Government, as the Committee has done this week in the case of Russia. Financial sanctions are broad and can include a wide variety of measures such as asset freezes as well as prohibitions on making funds available to designated entities or individuals."

Finance firms are being reminded to:

Be extra vigilant. Much like the money laundering and terrorist financing obligations, it pays to be hyper-aware of what will fall under the law.

Have a robust screening system. All trustees and financial institutions should have a robust and effective screening and alert system that captures and suitably highlights potential hits.

Be suspicious. If there is a suspicion that an individual or entity has breached, or is subject to sanction measures, or that one of the above two points apply, this can ignite obligations under the Sanctions Law.

Jersey's External Relations Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, said: "We take our obligations as a responsible jurisdiction extremely seriously and these new designations will take effect immediately. Any assets held in Jersey in relation to these individuals and financial institutions must be frozen without delay. "Officers continue to work closely with UK counterparts, and we are ready to take further measures to ensure Jersey’s response is in line with the international community."