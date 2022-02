A 63-year-old man has been arrested after a young woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Jersey.

The incident took place between 11.15pm and midnight on Tuesday (22 February) at Snow Hill car park in St Helier.

The 63-year-old has since been released on bail.

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the car park when the alleged attack happened.

Islanders with information information are urged to call the force on 01534 612612 immediately.