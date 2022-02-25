Businesses in Channel Islands warned to expect cyber attacks from Moscow

Play video

ITV Channel's Jonathan Wills gets advice from Anthony Flemmer, CEO at Defence Logic in Jersey.

Businesses in the Channel Islands have been put on high alert to expect cyber attacks from Moscow.

Security experts fear Russian hackers will target computers in retaliation to sanctions imposed by the UK, Jersey and Guernsey.

The islands' have frozen the assets of Russian banks and billionaires with close links to President Putin and the Kremlin.

Jersey's External Relations Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, said: "We take our obligations as a responsible jurisdiction extremely seriously and these new designations will take effect immediately. Any assets held in Jersey in relation to these individuals and financial institutions must be frozen without delay.

"Officers continue to work closely with UK counterparts, and we are ready to take further measures to ensure Jersey's response is in line with the international community."

The Guernsey Financial Services Commission is urging firms to ensure they have sophisticated cyber security software in place should their systems come under attack from operatives in the Russian capital.