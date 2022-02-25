Channel Island politicians 'deeply disturbed' by Ukraine invasion

Channel Island politicians say they stand "shoulder to shoulder" with Ukraine as the country comes under fierce attack by Russian troops acting under direct orders of the Kremlin.

Jersey's Deputy Chief Minister, Senator Lyndon Farnham says the government is doing everything possible to help families with relatives in the country.

He said: "We want to do all we can to help Ukrainian nationals who are living in Jersey, so we have tasked a small group of officers to support them directly. Officers have already been in touch with several families and any others who require advice or assistance can email externalrelations@gov.je where officers are waiting to respond with the relevant information.

"There is an existing immigration route to allow Ukrainian nationals who are immediate family members (spouses, children, dependent parents) of British nationals to come to Jersey.

"We are fully alongside the United Kingdom in its condemnation of this aggressive action, and we will act promptly in line with the UK’s response. The UK is ultimately responsible for our foreign relations as a matter of international law, and we implement both UK and UN sanctions."

The States of Guernsey has followed Jersey and the UK in imposing strict sanctions on Russian banks and billionaires close to President Putin.

Deputy Chief Minister, Deputy Heidi Soulsby said: "We are aligned with the UK in standing with Ukraine as this harrowing situation unfolds. Our thoughts go out to all those impacted, including Guernsey residents with friends and family in the country.

"Guernsey follows the UK’s sanctions regime and UK foreign policy, and will continue to do so. Some of the announced measures will apply automatically and this has already been communicated to industry.

"Separately, senior officers within the States have been examining various issues that could impact us as a result of current events, to ensure we are as prepared as possible. This includes engaging with stakeholders and partners across supply lines, the finance sector and cyber security.

"While no immediate risks have been identified, we will continue to work on our preparedness and monitor events on a daily basis as they evolve."

A church service will take place at Town Church in St Peter Port on Sunday (27 February) for islanders to pray for peace and light candles in a show of solidarity.

The event will begin at 4pm.