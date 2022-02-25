Disruption to Les Banques in Guernsey for roadworks

Disruption to Les Banques in Guernsey will begin tomorrow (26 February) as essential roadworks take place.

From 8:00 on Saturday 26 February, temporary traffic signals will be in use to control traffic at Les Banques, at the road section between First Tower Lane and the Red Lion.

The work is scheduled to be completed by 2 March.

During peak times, traffic signals will be manually controlled by workmen to help traffic build up at the site. Islanders should expect delays in the area, especially during peak times and should allow extra time for travel.