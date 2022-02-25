Jersey boxer Nick Campbell 'confident' ahead of Scottish Heavyweight title clash

Jersey based boxer Nick Campbell is gearing up for his biggest test yet.

Tomorrow night (26 February), he will fight Jay Macfarlane for the right to be crowned Scottish heavyweight champion.

It is the first time the Scottish heavyweight title has been contested in more than 70 years, and Campbell is adamant he will be the man to take the crown.

"If I can't win this fight there's no point in boxing so it's up to me to go and do a job. There's a lot riding on this fight, the pressure's on and I need to perform."

His opponent Jay Macfarlane began to stir the pot during the pre-fight press conference insisting Campbell apologises for ignoring him earlier in the week.

Campbell insists he is not paying attention to any tricks his fellow Scot might be playing.

"He likes to play the mind games, he likes to try and psych you out. It's up to me to push that to one side and focus on the boxing. I think he's looking for me to give him some sort of reaction but I won't be fazed by any of it."

A number of islanders are heading to Glasgow for the fight and Campbell is confident he will make their trip worthwhile.

The Scot is expected to fight around 9pm on Saturday night.