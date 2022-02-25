Jersey offers new Covid-19 pills to vulnerable islanders

New antiviral drugs are being offered to vulnerable people in Jersey who test positive for Covid-19.

Letters are being sent to around 6,000 people who may be eligible for the new drugs, which should reduce the number of islanders ending up in hospital.

Deputy Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ivan Muscat, said: "The medication needs to be taken within five days of onset of symptoms of a positive PCR. It will reduce the risk of hospitalisation significantly. The newer drugs, which are not yet deployed, being more efficient than the drug we are currently using.

"The first of the antivirals have already been deployed. Newer antivirals are being received this week (21 February). A list of vulnerable individuals have been drawn up and those patients have been written to.

"The major benefit will be to vulnerable islanders, but it is possible as we go forward that these drugs may be available for others. It is also very possible that there will be further antivirals available as we go along.

"If you look over the last two years, there has been a steady progression of technologies available to us to respond to coronavirus."