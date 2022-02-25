Jersey students reign supreme at Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition

Students in Jersey have had a huge success at the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition.

91 awards were given to students from several Jersey schools.

This is the highest number of awards won in a single year by students with 13 gold, 20 silver and 58 bronze awards being awarded.

The Commonwealth Essay Competition is the oldest and largest youth writing contest in the world and the 2021 Competition had more than 25,000 entries.

At least 267 Jersey students submitted entries to the competition.

This year's theme was 'Community in the Commonwealth' and encouraged young people to write a poem, letter, folk tale, script or essay, exploring many ways people can stay connected during the pandemic.

The RCS Jersey Award Cup has been awarded to Daisy Newbald, the Cup is given to the student whose entry is judged to be the best from the island.

She will read her winning entry at the prize giving ceremony next month.

The full list of Jersey winners are:

Gold Award:

Benjamin Bedlow-Carnegie, William Garrett, Dylan Green, Zara Hughes, Saskia Le Gresley, Isabella Lofthouse, Abigail Marshall, Clara Morris, Elsie Painter, Jonny Renouf, Marwa Shareff, Freya Walker

Silver Award:

Emily Akers, Isabelle Baker, Chloe Barnes, Willow Carro, Mel Dixon, Hannah Goddard, Isabella Hutton, Thandeka Jemwa, Poppy Le Marinel, Alice Le Sueur, Jessica Lincoln, Amelia Maddison, Lucia May, James Murtagh, Hannah Pierce, Manon Riou, Milla Robertson, Phoebe Strachan, Tia Thornett, Ella-Mae Turnbull Bronze Award:

Clara Aguiar, Rex Alford, Grace Aspden, Noah Benander, Poppy Blackburn, Henry Blasco, Leigh-Anna Bowcott-McLaren, Ophelia Brock, Andrew Carnegie, Theodora Caser, Mila Clarke, Federico Cowsill, Freya Crocker, Matthias Crozeiro, Robyn Dangerfield, Ella Davison, Emily de Gruchy, Theo de Poerck, James Delap, Millie Eastwood, Freya Evans, Rhea Fletcher, Alexander Forbes, Darcey Gale, Cari Green, Joe Griffiths, Taggie Hardman, Erin Hill, Lucie Horswell, Cara Howe, Alfie Howell, Jayden Hughes, Florence Jones, Mason Le Cornu, Rosie MacAdie, Amelie McCann, Elsie McCormack, Shannon McDonagh, Fergus McLaughlin-Bell, Elmear McSorley, Albert Messervy, Libby Mill, Annie Mossop, Shannon Nairn, Luke Oxenden-Wray, Aimee Richardson, Thomas Rigby, Bea Ruark, Noah Russell-Biggie, Clodagh Simkiss, Jack Steigenberger, Toby Stott, Kyle Strudwick, Jessica Taylor, Eve Tierney, Lois Thomas, Rebecca Walker, Isaac Walton.

The award winners will attend a prize giving ceremony on 2 March at the Town Hall to receive their awards.

Jersey's Lieutenant- Governor will attend the ceremony and will present gift cards to the winners.