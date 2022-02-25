Visually impaired islanders call for more restaurants to have accessible menus

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Caroline Lewis

People with visual impairments are calling for more restaurants in the Channel Islands to have their menus available in braille.

They say it would encourage more islanders to go out for dinner, supporting the hospitality industry.

Braille is a system of raised dots that can be read with the fingers by people who are blind or who have low vision.

According to Purple Pound, which measures the spending power of disabled people, restaurants and pubs across the British Isles lose more than £163m every month by not being accessible.

Chris Frost from EYECAN Jersey said: "We tend to find people struggle to read menus. Often, you have ambient and low lighting and that can make reading difficult even for those with minimal sight loss.

"So accessing the menu independently is quite an issue for people. Restaurants should think about lighting, think about having an area with better lighting and better access to disabled facilities, think about highlighting trip hazards.

"It does put people off going out if they can't access those things like everyone else."