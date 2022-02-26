Hundreds of passengers affected as British Airways cancels more Jersey flights

Hundreds of passengers travelling to and from Jersey are facing disruption after British Airways cancelled all short-haul flights from London Heathrow this morning (Saturday 26 February).

The airline has warned passengers to expect further delays after ongoing technical problems - with teams working through the night to try and fix the issue.

The cancellations include five morning and lunchtime services between Heathrow and Jersey, with customers being offered the chance to rebook or get a full refund.

It is understood around 500 passengers travelling through Jersey Airport could be affected as services are busy at the end of the half-term holidays.

BA are asking anyone due to travel on services from Heathrow today (26 February) to check the status of their flight before going to the airport.

These customers can also opt to rebook for a later date free of charge.

Flights from the same airport were cancelled earlier this week due to a global systems failure.

BA say long-haul services from Heathrow and flights from other airports are due to run as planned - although delays are possible.

The airline will be contacting customers directly and say they are "extremely sorry" for the disruption.

The following flights between London Heathrow and Jersey have been cancelled:

London Heathrow to Jersey arrivals:

9:05am BA2770

1:00pm BA2772

Jersey departures to London Heathrow:

7:45am BA2769

9:50am BA2771

1:55pm BA2773

Passengers affected by these cancellations have been told not to go to the airport but to contact BA directly for alternative travel options.

At the time of writing the 5:20pm BA2774 flight from Heathrow to Jersey and 6:05pm BA2775 return service are operating as normal.

All other flights to and from Jersey Airport are currently running as planned with travellers asked to allow plenty of time for their journey due to increased passenger numbers with the half-term holidays.

Jersey Bulls home league match against Balham has been called off due to the ongoing disruption.

Meanwhile Real Housewives of Jersey star Tessa Hartmann has praised Jersey Airport staff after they kept the island's airspace open until midnight to let a delayed British Airways flight land on Friday night (25 February).

