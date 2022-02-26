Jersey Bulls game off due to British Airways flight disruption

Jersey Bulls home league match against Balham has been called off due to the ongoing disruption with British Airways flights from London Heathrow.

Balham were due to travel over this morning (Saturday 26 February) but their flight from London Heathrow was cancelled after BA halted all short-haul services from the airport due to technical problems.

The match was set to kick off at 4pm at the Springfield Stadium.

Refunds will be available to fans unable to attend the rearranged fixture once a new date is set.